Abbott gets FDA clearance for cardiac mapping system to treat abnormal heart rhythms

Jan. 12, 2022

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology, a cardiac mapping platform available in the U.S. and Europe to treat abnormal heart rhythms, also known as cardiac arrhythmias.
  • The company said the system creates highly detailed three-dimensional maps of the heart to help physicians identify and then treat areas of the heart where abnormal rhythms originate.
  • "As ablation therapy is increasingly used for patients battling cardiac arrhythmias, new, innovative and advanced cardiac mapping and imaging tools are essential to help physicians provide the best outcomes for their patients," said Mike Pederson, senior vice president, electrophysiology Abbott.
