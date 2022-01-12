Acuity Brands expands tie-up with Microsoft to enable sustainable building solutions
Jan. 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)MSFTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) expands its collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to bring new capabilities to AYI smart lighting, lighting controls and building automation solutions.
- By combining MSFT's Cloud for Sustainability and Azure IoT with AYI customer solutions, customers can forecast and calculate the environmental and financial impacts that lighting and building management technologies deliver.
- “Together with Microsoft, our goal is to integrate foundational technologies like Microsoft Azure IoT and AI with Acuity Brands solutions that allow companies to reduce carbon emissions while saving money on operating expenses,” Neil Ashe, CEO, Acuity Brands.
- AYI and MSFT will collaborate to bring Acuity's portfolio of applications to Azure, standardizing data ingestion and analysis via Azure Digital Twins and analysis of this data via Azure’s AI offering.
- The firms will also look to explore technology solutions that evolve the way spaces can be managed and optimized in the future.