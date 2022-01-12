FuboTV rising again as it adds carriage of Hemisphere Media networks

Jan. 12, 2022

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is up 2.9% premarket after locking down a carriage deal with Spanish-language media company Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV).
  • All five Hemisphere cable networks - WAPA América, Cinelatino, Pasiones, CentroAméricaTV and Televisión Dominicana - will be available in HD to fuboTV's Latino channel customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
  • "Virtual MVPD platforms continue to experience robust growth, and we applaud our partners at fuboTV for seeking to offer a comprehensive viewing experience to consumers, particularly Hispanic/Latino viewers, by providing them with the high-quality differentiated content they seek," says Hemisphere CEO Alan Sokol.
  • If the premarket move holds up today it will mark another strong move higher for fuboTV, which rose more than 9% yesterday after some bullish commentary from Wedbush.
