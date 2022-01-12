Take-Two upgraded at BMO in wake of Zynga-related sell-off

Grand Theft Auto 5 on iMac screen

Erikona/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares have sold off sharply in the wake of its announcement that it would acquire Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $12.7 billion, prompting BMO Capital Markets to upgrade the video game publisher.
  • Analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform, but kept the $180 price target, noting that the Zynga acquisition is likely to "smooth earnings variability" while also offering "compelling" synergy opportunities.
  • "[Take-Two] owns some of the most iconic video game properties, yet has underleveraged these properties onto mobile," Johnson wrote in the note. "We believe [Zynga] provides the capabilities to do so. Furthermore, we have been impressed by ongoing strength of "Grand Theft Auto," which continues to drive stronger than expected engagement."
  • Take-Two (TTWO) shares are up more than 1.5% to $150.70 in early Wednesday trading, following two days of declines since it announced the deal.
  • Johnson added that the Zynga acquisition is a "good deal" for Take-Two, as it provides them scale in the mobile games industry. Additionally, at $12.7billion, Zynga is valued at 14.5 times enterprise value, which the analyst added was a "very attractive valuation," citing the company's expected $875 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2023.
  • While BMO may like the deal, Moffet Nathanson downgraded Take-Two (TTWO) on Tuesday, noting that the deal came as a "surprise" to the investment firm, prompting questions about organic growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.