Kroger and Nuro expands partnership for new autonomous vehicles grocery delivery service
Jan. 12, 2022 9:29 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Nuro has expanded collaboration to continue redefining the customer experience leveraging autonomous vehicles with the introduction of Nuro's third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle.
- The company and Nuro announced a partnership back in 2018 to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles.
- "Our expanded collaboration with Nuro supports Kroger's commitment to provide fresh food, at a great value – all without asking our customers to compromise," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "The role of autonomous vehicles in our seamless ecosystem continues to increase, contributing to meeting our customers in the context of their day without compromising on the quality or value, while contributing to our long-term growth and sustainability goals."