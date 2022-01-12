Vaxxinity doses first Parkinson’s Disease patient in Part B of early-stage UB-312 study
Jan. 12, 2022 9:29 AM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) perks up 4.8% premarket after announcing that the first patient with Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been dosed with UB-312 in Part B of Phase 1 clinical trial, following completion of Part A of the trial in healthy volunteers.
- UB-312 is a synthetic peptide vaccine targeting toxic forms of aggregated α-synuclein (aSyn), a protein that plays a central role in synaptic functions and regulation of neurotransmitter release at the synapse.
- The study is enrolling up to 20 patients with PD, Hoehn and Yahr stage ≤ III, in the Netherlands. Patients will be enrolled in one of two dosing cohorts with the primary objectives of safety and immunogenicity.
- The study will also assess exploratory biomarker endpoints for target engagement including Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification.
- “Part A of our Phase 1 study demonstrated that UB-312 was generally safe and well tolerated at multiple dose levels, and that it successfully generated robust levels of titers against aggregated aSyn that crossed the blood brain barrier at meaningful levels of approximately 0.2%,” said Mei Mei Hu, CEO of Vaxxinity.
- VAXX recently made U.S. debut in November 2021 at IPO price of $13.