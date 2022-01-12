Bluejay Diagnostics gains after Dawson James imitated with a Buy rating

Jan. 12, 2022 9:30 AM ETBluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Newly-IPO’ed micro-cap stock Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) has added ~13.5% in the pre-market after Dawson James Securities started its coverage with a Buy recommendation. The price target set to $10 per share implies a premium of ~265% to the last close.
  • Bluejay (BJDX), an in-vitro diagnostic company based in Acton, Massachusetts, made its public debut in November for $21.6M in gross proceeds. Dawson James was one of the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • The stock has dropped ~48.5% underperforming the broader market since then, as shown in this graph.
  • The bullish rating from Dawson James comes ahead of Bluejay’s (BJDX) plans to file the Pre-Submission application to the FDA for its first product candidate, the IL-6 test for sepsis triage. The results from its initial testing program conducted across three sites will form the basis for the filing expected in Jan. 2022, the company announced in December.
