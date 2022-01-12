Upstart stock gaps up as it partners with AgFed Credit Union for personal lending

Jan. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

Man using calculator

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Upstart Holding (NASDAQ:UPST) climb more than 4% out of the gate as it teams up with Washington D.C.-based AgFed Credit Union for personal lending.
  • The partnership will enable AgFed to provide personal loans to better reach more creditworthy borrowers in the communities it serves.
  • AgFed became an Upstart (UPST) lending partner in Sep. 2021 and will be part of the Upstart Referral Network where qualified personal loan applicants who meet AgFed's credit policies receive tailored offers.
  • Previously, (Oct. 13, 2021) Upstart partnered with Abound Credit Union.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.