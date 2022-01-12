Upstart stock gaps up as it partners with AgFed Credit Union for personal lending
Jan. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Upstart Holding (NASDAQ:UPST) climb more than 4% out of the gate as it teams up with Washington D.C.-based AgFed Credit Union for personal lending.
- The partnership will enable AgFed to provide personal loans to better reach more creditworthy borrowers in the communities it serves.
- AgFed became an Upstart (UPST) lending partner in Sep. 2021 and will be part of the Upstart Referral Network where qualified personal loan applicants who meet AgFed's credit policies receive tailored offers.
- Previously, (Oct. 13, 2021) Upstart partnered with Abound Credit Union.