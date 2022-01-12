Morgan Stanley's 2022 outlook for US refiners -- bullish
Jan. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ETPSX, HFC, VLOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Morgan Stanley out with a note detailing the Bank's view of US refinery prospects in 2022; in the note, analyst Connor Lynagh demonstrates that refined product futures point to higher refinery profits, while valuations sit at multi-year lows, when compared to the S&P 500.
- The analyst is of the view that Covid will not leave its mark on global transportation, as he expects jet fuel demand to recover in 2h22.
- Top pick Valero (NYSE:VLO) carries the potential for estimate upgrades, as peers revise forecasts higher throughout 2022; meanwhile Holly (NYSE:HFC) and Phillips (NYSE:PSX) could see upside as they de-risk bio-refining projects this year.
- Its noteworthy that Mr. Lynagh's 'above street' forecasts lead the sector to an ~8% free cash flow yield in 2022; meanwhile, fellow analyst Martijn Rats highlighted this morning that European integrated oils trade at a 14% free cash flow yield in 2022.