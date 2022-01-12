Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian sued over connection to cryptocurrency EthereumMax
- Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce are among the defendants in a class-action lawsuit accusing them of misleading their social media followers about a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.
- The lawsuit alleges the celebrities made "false or misleading statements" aimed at artificially boosting the price of the crypto.
- Under the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of investors in the cryptocurrency, EthereumMax is accused of hiring celebrity endorsers as part of a "pump and dump" scheme that saw the crypto lose 97% of its value after promotions from the likes of Kardashian and Mayweather drove the price to unsustainable levels.
- According to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Kardashian first promoted the cryptocurrency in an Instagram post on June 14, 2021. In it, the influencer and reality TV star said, "This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max Token."
- Kardashian included the #ad hashtag in her post, indicating that she had received compensation for the endorsement.
- For Mayweather, EthereumMax also sponsored the boxer's high-profile exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul. This included promotions incentivizing fans to use the cryptocurrency to buy tickets to the event.
- Former NBA star Paul Pierce was also named in the lawsuit. Pierce brought up EthereumMax during a dispute with his then-employer ESPN.
- After he was fired from the sports news channel for an unrelated reason, the one-time Boston Celtic tweeted "@espn I don't need you. I got @ethereum_max. I made more money with this crypto in the past month then [sic] I did with y'all in a year."
