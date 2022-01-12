Archer-Daniels-Midland is viewed cautiously by JPMorgan with cyclical headwinds in place
Jan. 12, 2022
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM +0.2%) with a Neutral rating on concerns that EPS is close to a peak.
- On the positive side, analyst Thomas Palmer and team think ADM earnings are likely to come in ahead of consensus estimates for the next few quarters and see the potential for EPS growth over time from growth in the Nutrition business, volume growth in Ag Services and share repurchases.
- However, they warn on cyclical headwinds for both Refined Products in 2022 and Crushing in 2023, which could cut into profits.
- "And we expect recent strength in ethanol margins to be short-lived. We see the shares’ current valuation as reasonable and do not see quite enough upside to estimates to warrant a more constructive rating on the shares."
- The firm derives a price target on ADM of $74 on a sum-of-the-parts analysis. The average analyst price target on ADM is $70.14.