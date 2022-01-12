Abiomed preCARDIA system shows efficacy in heart failure patients
Jan. 12, 2022 9:48 AM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Abiomed (ABMD -0.2%) announced successful results of its first-in-human early feasibility study of its preCARDIA system to improve decongestion in acutely decompensated heart failure (ADHF) patients by intermittently occluding the superior vena cava.
- The single-arm VENUS-HF early feasibility study examined 30 patients with ADHF who were assigned preCARDIA therapy for 12 or 24 hours. The main goal was a composite of major adverse events through 30 days.
- The study found:
- Freedom from device- or procedure-related major adverse events in all 30 patients.
- Successful placement, activation and removal of preCARDIA in 97% of patients (n=29/30).
- Right atrial pressure decreased 34% from baseline
- Pulmonary capillary wedge pressure decreased 27% from baseline.
- Urine output increased by 130% from pretreatment values.
- Net fluid output increased by 156% from pretreatment values.
- “The study met the safety and feasibility endpoints and suggests for the first time that with the preCARDIA system it is possible to rapidly reduce cardiac filling pressures and augment urine output by intermittently occluding the superior vena cava in patients with ADHF,” said Navin Kapur, the study’s lead author and executive director of the CardioVascular Center for Research and Innovation at Tufts Medical Center.
- In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized preCARDIA’s early feasibility study to be expanded by 30 additional patients to 60 patients.