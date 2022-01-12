Sono-Tek reports 15% increased sales and strong backlog for 3Q22
Jan. 12, 2022 9:47 AM ETSono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) reports Q3 net sales of $4.4M (consensus:$4.15M), +15% Y/Y and record backlog of $6.5M, up 69% from FYE February 28, 2021.
Net income of $0.376M vs. $0.32M in the prior year.
- Cash and marketable securities were $10,184,000 on November 30, 2021, an increase of $1,537,000 from February 28, 2021, nearly half of which was due to an increase in customer deposits of $729,000, bringing total deposits to $1,896,000 at November 30, 2021.
For the 4Q22, the company expects double digit sales growth over the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.