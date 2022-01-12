Fresh Vine Wine partners with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar restaurants

Jan. 12, 2022 9:55 AM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The newly listed Fresh Vine Wine (VINE +34.9%) jumps after announcing partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar for its wine pairing with restaurants menu.
  • The deal will see offerings to all twelve CRAVE locations based in Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, including a location in Mall of America.
  • Also, Fresh Vine Wine anticipates the introduction of two additional new distribution partners in the first half of 2022, adding to the brand's latest partnerships with e-commerce, restaurant chain and grocery.
  • Earlier, Fresh Vine Wine prices 2.2M-share IPO at $10
