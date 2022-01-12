Solana could take market share from ethereum, BofA analyst says
Jan. 12, 2022 9:55 AM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Solana (SOL-USD), the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, could potentially take market share from the second largest digital token, ethereum (ETH-USD), Bank of America analyst Alkesh Shah writes in a note to clients.
- Solana (SOL-USD), which has a $45.9B market cap, "produces a blockchain optimized for consumer use cases by prioritizing scalability, low transaction fees and ease of use," Shah cites Solana Foundation member Lily Liu in a conference call.
- With 50B+ transactions settled since its March 2020 launch, along with $11B+ in total value locked, Solana (SOL-USD) "could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem," the analyst highlights.
- With regards to ethereum (ETH-USD), which has a $400.2B market cap, the blockchain prioritizes decentralization and security, though at the expense of scalability, which has led to periods of network congestion and higher transaction fees, Shah notes.
- On a technical front, Solana's (SOL-USD) +3,650% total return on a Y/Y basis dominates that of ethereum (ETH-USD) +207%. Still, both cryptos fall about 20% in the past month as the broader market continues to fade.
