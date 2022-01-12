Planet Labs rallies after Goldman Sachs points to first mover advantage

Jan. 12, 2022 9:58 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Goldman Sachs starts off coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Buy rating as it points to a first mover advantage for the satellite imaging company.
  • The firm says Planet Labs (PL) is the market leader in commercial Earth observation and notes the opportunity to sell data analytics into many industries is massive.
  • "Planet has a unique opportunity to democratize earth observation data," writes analyst Noah Poponak.
  • Shares of Planet Labs (PL) are back over $6.00 in morning action. The post-SPAC trading range is $4.95 to $12.15.
  • Planet Labs is still thinly-covered on Wall Street, but is well liked by Seeking Alpha authors in their initial looks.
