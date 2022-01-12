ImmunityBio in pact to acquire certain assets, leasehold interest from Athenex

Jan. 12, 2022 9:58 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX), ATNXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ImmunityBio (IBRX +3.4%) has acquired a leasehold interest in 409K sq. ft. of ISO Class 5 pharmaceutical manufacturing space in western New York, and certain related assets, from global pharmaceutical company Athenex (ATNX +0.4%).
  • The agreement will provide ImmunityBio with a state-of-the-art biotech production facility that will substantially expand and diversify ImmunityBio’s existing manufacturing capacity in the U.S., South Africa, and Botswana through its strategic collaborators.
  • In addition, ImmunityBio will provide contract manufacturing capacity at the Dunkirk Facility to Athenex for its 503B formulation program.
  • “We are pleased to announce the agreement to sell our leasehold for the Dunkirk facility, and look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the team at Dunkirk as a contract manufacturing partner,” said Jeffrey Yordon, President and CEO for Athenex Pharmaceutical Division.
  • The Dunkirk Facility transaction is expected to close in the Q1 2022.
