ImmunityBio in pact to acquire certain assets, leasehold interest from Athenex
Jan. 12, 2022
- ImmunityBio (IBRX +3.4%) has acquired a leasehold interest in 409K sq. ft. of ISO Class 5 pharmaceutical manufacturing space in western New York, and certain related assets, from global pharmaceutical company Athenex (ATNX +0.4%).
- The agreement will provide ImmunityBio with a state-of-the-art biotech production facility that will substantially expand and diversify ImmunityBio’s existing manufacturing capacity in the U.S., South Africa, and Botswana through its strategic collaborators.
- In addition, ImmunityBio will provide contract manufacturing capacity at the Dunkirk Facility to Athenex for its 503B formulation program.
- “We are pleased to announce the agreement to sell our leasehold for the Dunkirk facility, and look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the team at Dunkirk as a contract manufacturing partner,” said Jeffrey Yordon, President and CEO for Athenex Pharmaceutical Division.
- The Dunkirk Facility transaction is expected to close in the Q1 2022.