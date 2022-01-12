Repsol to exit Russia with asset sale to Gazprom
- Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) agrees to sell its interest in two remaining Russian assets to Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:OGZPY), marking an end of the Spanish company's operations in Russia where it was present since 2010.
- Financial details are not provided in the sale of the stakes in upstream companies Evrotek-Yugra and ASB GEO.
- Gazprom Neft says it plans to close the deal in Q1 and may consider another partner to jointly develop the assets.
- Earlier this month, Repsol bought shale assets in Pennsylvania from Rockdale Marcellus for $222M.