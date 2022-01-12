Nextech AR closes Enterprise 3D Modeling deal for e-commerce
Jan. 12, 2022 10:03 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF +4.8%) closed a enterprise ARitize 3D deal with a multinational e-commerce brand which will provide the company with a growing base of Monthly Recurring Revenue.
- The company is contracted to produce 2.5K 3D models to be distributed through the client's online subsidiaries globally.
- The new contract indicates strength as it shows validation of Nextech's 3D modeling at scale and also validates the very strong and growing demand for 3D models and AR visualizations in ecommerce globally.
- During 2021, Nextech has been building out its suite of 3D/AR and metaverse solutions as it looks to be a leader in the 3D modeling industry.
- "I believe that this is just the beginning as we have many more enterprise deals in our pipeline which we expect to close in Q1. Beyond enterprise we are seeing strong demand all through the ecommerce space. Beyond enterprise we are seeing strong demand all through the ecommerce space," CEO Evan Gappleberg commented.