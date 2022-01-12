Vericel trims 2021 guidance below expectations
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL -5.3%) is trading lower in morning hours after the company slashed its guidance for 2021 revenue growth to a range below the consensus.
- Ahead of its presentation scheduled for today at the ongoing 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its estimates for last year based on the preliminary unaudited financial results.
- The company expects its revenue to grow in the range of 25%-26% and its total adjusted EBITDA to reach nearly $30M for the full year 2021. The year-end cash and investments stood at ~$129M, Vericel (VCEL) added in the regulatory filing.
- While consensus estimates for the commercial stage biotech imply ~28.6% YoY revenue growth for 2021, the company set its forecast at 27%-30% YoY growth in November.