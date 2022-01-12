Vericel trims 2021 guidance below expectations

Jan. 12, 2022 10:04 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

welcome merry christmas and happy new year 2021

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vericel Corporation (VCEL -5.3%) is trading lower in morning hours after the company slashed its guidance for 2021 revenue growth to a range below the consensus.
  • Ahead of its presentation scheduled for today at the ongoing 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its estimates for last year based on the preliminary unaudited financial results.
  • The company expects its revenue to grow in the range of 25%-26% and its total adjusted EBITDA to reach nearly $30M for the full year 2021. The year-end cash and investments stood at ~$129M, Vericel (VCEL) added in the regulatory filing.
  • While consensus estimates for the commercial stage biotech imply ~28.6% YoY revenue growth for 2021, the company set its forecast at 27%-30% YoY growth in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.