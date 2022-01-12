Solo Brands soars to ten-week high week after more analysts turn bullish
Jan. 12, 2022 10:06 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Solo Brands (DTC +8.1%) trades higher after Citi upgrades the lifestyle brands company to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Wendy Nicholson says some of the earlier concerns over the COVID sales pulled forward effect and margins were alleviated by the strong guidance update and ICR presentation.
- She says valuation is now more attractive at a less demanding level. The firm assigns a price target of $20 to DTC.
- Elsewhere on Wall Street, Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) attracted a higher price target of $27 from Piper Sandler.
- Solo Brands (DTC) trades at its highest level since the middle part of November. The post-IPO range is $13.46 to $23.39.