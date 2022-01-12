ProShares prepares to launch a supply chain logistics ETF
Jan. 12, 2022 10:12 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), DAC, GNK, ZIMCMREBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ProShares plans to launch the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF, which aims to offer market participants exposure to stocks involved in the supply chain logistics space that helps move raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the world.
- Per the prospectus, supply chain logistics are comprised of doings such as the provision of logistics support, logistics software, rail and air freight, trucking, and sea shipping.
- ProShares looks to unveil the ETF promptly as current global supply chain logistics remain under pressure due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
- While ProShares did not outline any potential holdings, individuals can presume the possibility that the ETF will include container ship stocks such as Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM).
- Daily price action: CMRE +0.2%, GSL +0.9%, DAC +0.7%, GNK -0.8%, and ZIM +2.3%.
- According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing, the ETF will track the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics Index. Additionally, ProShares has not given the exchange traded fund an expense ratio at this time.
- As ProShares readies the launch of the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF, competitor issuer State Street Global Advisors revealed three new ESG ETFs.