Robinhood remains primarily remote to enable flexible workplace
Jan. 12, 2022 10:13 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)JPM, CBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While COVID-19 infections continue spreading, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it will be staying primarily remote to offer employees a more flexible and accessible workplace, the company writes in a blog post.
- For a large segment of its employees, there will be no regular in-office requirement, and teams will come together in person occasionally. Some teams will need to live within a commutable distance to an office location, and a small segment will still need to come into the office, the company says.
- "Primary remote is a great opportunity to help build a more inclusive financial industry - one that better reflects the country's population as a whole," the blog says.
- The move comes at a time when large commercial banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are giving employees the option to work from home in early 2022.
- Previously, (Feb. 11, 2021) Robinhood said it will open offices in New York and Seattle.