Robinhood remains primarily remote to enable flexible workplace

Jan. 12, 2022 10:13 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)JPM, CBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • While COVID-19 infections continue spreading, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it will be staying primarily remote to offer employees a more flexible and accessible workplace, the company writes in a blog post.
  • For a large segment of its employees, there will be no regular in-office requirement, and teams will come together in person occasionally. Some teams will need to live within a commutable distance to an office location, and a small segment will still need to come into the office, the company says.
  • "Primary remote is a great opportunity to help build a more inclusive financial industry - one that better reflects the country's population as a whole," the blog says.
  • The move comes at a time when large commercial banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are giving employees the option to work from home in early 2022.
  • Previously, (Feb. 11, 2021) Robinhood said it will open offices in New York and Seattle.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.