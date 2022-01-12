Billionaire Mario Gabelli likes food and fuel: autos, aerospace, agricultural will outperform in 2022
- Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli said Wednesday that "food and fuel" will mark key themes of 2022, as he recommended investors look at auto, aerospace and agricultural stocks.
- In an interview with CNBC, the founder and CEO of Gabelli Asset Management Company Investors argued that the macro picture during the year will be defined by the tension between the Federal Reserve's removal of stimulus and rising corporate earnings.
- On the automotive front, Gabelli contended that "we have to step up production" of cars amid a shortage that has driven up prices in the sector. He added that the mix of sales has become skewed to higher price models, meaning that automakers need to fill in the lower part of the market.
- For the aerospace sector, Gabelli pointed to suppliers as potential winners in the year, specifically mentioning Crane (NYSE:CR) and Textron (NYSE:TXT). In agriculture, the famed investor highlighted Deere (NYSE:DE).
- Looking elsewhere in the world, Gabelli predicted that China and Europe would continue to struggle in early 2022 with COVID restrictions. However, he predicted that these would taper off as the year progressed.
- As a result, the billionaire projected that the first half of 2023 will look "pretty solid" for these regions.
