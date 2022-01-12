Fernhill unit inks LOI with Corinthian Digital Asset Management
Jan. 12, 2022 10:20 AM ETFERNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fernhill (OTCPK:FERN +9.2%) said its digital asset trading unit MainBloq signed a letter of intent to provide Corinthian Digital Asset Management with algorithmic trading services.
- Under the deal, MainBloq will deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing and customized trading solutions to optimize trading performance across multiple fund strategies.
- "As we continue to expand upon MainBloq's market presence, working with world-class hedge funds and financial institutions, like Corinthian, will be our core area of focus," said Fernhill chairman Chris Kern.
- Corinthian is a global digital asset manager based in the UAE.