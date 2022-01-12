Domino's Pizza is a tough read with pricing and staffing wildcards in the recipe
- Investors are trying to size up Domino's Pizza (DPZ +0.7%) after the company's ICR appearance and guidance update led to some selling pressure earlier in the week. Domino's CEO Richard Allison said that the chain does not expect a letup in inflation pressures and highlighted a plan to shift the $7.99 carry-out value platform to online and cut the size of the $7.99 chicken wing offering from 10 pieces to 8 pieces. Cowen analyst Andrew Charles notes that DPZ believes this will best optimize the variables of order count, total revenue and franchisee profitability.
- UBS analyst Dennis Geiger says not to rule out further changes to the national promo platforms in the future. "We believe many investors were hoping for a price increase that would more directly be accretive to comps and EPS," he adds.
- Domino's Pizza is one of many restaurants chains that saw an improving labor situation suddenly take a turn for the worse in December when positive COVID cases disrupted staffing.
