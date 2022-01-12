Natural gas prices pop 9% as New Englanders burn oil for power
- Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) are up ~9% as of writing, with updated weather forecasts calling for freezing temps in the northeast for the duration of January.
- The forecast comes on the back of winter storms hitting the east coast over the weekend, driving Algonquin city-gate gas prices as high as $24/mmbtu (Henry Hub prices currently ~$4.6).
- With limited access to domestic gas supplies, many New England states have pivoted to burning oil to keep grids operational through inclement weather.
- In addition to providing a demand pull for oil, these low temperatures and high natural gas prices are a boon to majors like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP (NYSE:BP), who produce liquified natural gas in Trinidad and sell into the New England market.
- Domestic natural gas producer Antero (NYSE:AR) was recently upgraded to buy at BMO, as discounted valuation and rising natural gas prices are expected to drive shares 50% higher; Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) was recently initiated buy at BAML, with ~30% upside.