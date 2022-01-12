World Health Energy inks LOI to acquire CrossMobile
Jan. 12, 2022 10:27 AM ETWHENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- World Health Energy (OTCPK:WHEN) inks a letter of intent to acquire CrossMobile, a mobile virtual network operator in Poland.
- WHEN will initially purchase 26% of CrossMobile with the option to ultimately acquire controlling interest.
- In addition to offering cybersecurity solutions via CrossMobile, WHEN plans to offer low-cost roaming, cloud IP PBX, virtual conference, SMS for business, IoT, and other value-added services.
- “Securing a Polish full MVNO license will enable WHEN to service not just Poland, but the entire EU population, while providing the company the necessary infrastructure to accelerate the market launch and marketing of our proprietary cybersecurity solutions.” said WHEN CEO Giora Rosenzweig.