GreenPower to manufacture zero-emission, all electric school buses in West Virginia
Jan. 12, 2022 10:27 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor (GP +0.9%) entered into a lease/purchase agreement for a manufacturing facility in South Charleston, West Virginia, for the purpose of manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.
- Under the agreement, the state of West Virginia has committed to purchase a minimum of $15M of GreenPower vehicles produced at the facility.
- Lease terms require no cash up front and monthly lease payments commence nine months after production begins.
- After the lease and incentive payments reach $6.7M, properties titles will be transferred to the company.
- The company plans to begin manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses in the facility by 2H22.
- The state will be providing up to $3.5M in employment incentive payments to GreenPower for jobs created in the State as production increases over time.