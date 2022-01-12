Daikin Applied makes majority investments in ThermalNetics, TriState HVAC Equipment
- Daikin Applied Americas, a member of Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILF), has announced majority investments in two of its current equipment, services and parts representatives: ThermalNetics and TriState HVAC Equipment.
- ThermalNetics is an authorized Daikin Applied and VRV representative across eastern Michigan. The company also services and repairs a range of HVAC equipment. As part of the investment, the regional Daikin Applied factory service team will join the firm to bolster those capabilities.
- TriState HVAC Equipment has represented Daikin and its predecessor for over 30 years, now selling applied and VRV solutions, and handled equipment startup and service since the late 90s. It delivers technology and support to organizations across the eastern portion of Pennsylvania, as well as southern New Jersey.