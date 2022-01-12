Labcorp's INSIGHT test to get support from GenomOncology Pathology for solid tumor
Jan. 12, 2022 10:34 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GenomOncology said its GenomOncology Pathology (GO) Workbench was selected by Labcorp's (LH -3.0%) OmniSeq to support the analysis and reporting of OmniSeq INSIGHT, a genomic and immune profiling test for solid tumors.
- OmniSeq INSIGHT combines genomic and immune profiling to characterize a patient's tumor to identify potential treatment and clinical trial options.
- "Our partnership with GenomOncology has advanced our ability to efficiently classify variants, match therapies and identify trials located within 200 miles of the patient's home," says Shengle Zhang, Laboratory Director of OmniSeq.
- "The adaptability and versatility of the GO Pathology Workbench enabled us to efficiently customize the workbench to accommodate the unique features of the OmniSeq INSIGHT test," said Matt Stachowiak, director of product management at GenomOncology.