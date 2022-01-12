Checkout.com raises $1B at $40B valuation; could IPO in two years
Jan. 12, 2022 11:46 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- London-based fintech Checkout.com said Wednesday that it raised $1B in its latest financing round, which valued the digital-payments company at $40B.
- Investors in the Series D round included Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Insight Partners, the Quatar Investment Authority, Tiger Global, the Oxford Endowment Fund, and a “large West Coast mutual fund management firm," according to a company statement.
- Other participants included existing investors Blossom Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global and Endeavor Catalyst & Ribbit Capital.
- The company operates a digital payments platform that allows clients to choose which services they need for their businesses, along with providing solutions for payments processing, payouts for credit card and bank transactions, cryptocurrency transactions, and fraud management.
- Checkout.com said it has raised $1.8B to date and has been profitable for “several years.” Clients include Netflix, Grab, Pizza Hut and Shein, along with cryptocurrency companies Coinbase, Crypto.com, FTX and MoonPay.
- The company plans to use the funds to expand its U.S. presence, further develop its proprietary platform and strengthen its position in the evolving Web3 space, a next-generation version of the web based on blockchain technology.
- In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz said that while the company would eventually like to go public, “we have a couple of years before we get there.”
- Last year, Moneygram announced that it had teamed up with Checkout.com to expand its Visa debit card deposit service in Europe.