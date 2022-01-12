Warner Music takes majority stake in Africa music distributor Africori

Jan. 12, 2022 10:40 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Warner Music Group Hosts Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Inside

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Warner Music Group (WMG -0.7%) has made a move toward becoming the top music distributor in Africa, by taking a majority stake in Africori.
  • That's a distribution, music rights management and artist development company that services 7,000 artists and 850 clients.
  • Warner Music had invested in the company first in 2020, and its publishing unit Warner Chappell Music also signed a global deal with Africori that year.
  • Warner says Africori will operate as an independent company under its CEO Yoel Kenan.
  • The deal will "open up more opportunities for African artists to tap into the global Warner Music network and enjoy international success," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.