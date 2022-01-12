Warner Music takes majority stake in Africa music distributor Africori
Jan. 12, 2022 10:40 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Warner Music Group (WMG -0.7%) has made a move toward becoming the top music distributor in Africa, by taking a majority stake in Africori.
- That's a distribution, music rights management and artist development company that services 7,000 artists and 850 clients.
- Warner Music had invested in the company first in 2020, and its publishing unit Warner Chappell Music also signed a global deal with Africori that year.
- Warner says Africori will operate as an independent company under its CEO Yoel Kenan.
- The deal will "open up more opportunities for African artists to tap into the global Warner Music network and enjoy international success," the company says.