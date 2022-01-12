Cruise line stocks could get a jolt later this week with CDC ruling
Jan. 12, 2022 10:42 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), NCLH, CCL, LINDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cruise line stocks are on watch amid some optimism that the CDC may not extend the no-sail order on January 15.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a Senate hearing earlier today the anticipation is that the order will not be renewed. That development would mean that Carnival (CCL -0.3%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -0.9%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -0.9%) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND +0.3%) could resume more cruises, which would also reset Q1 expectations.
- As expected, cruise spending took a step back in December amid the COVID omicron surge.