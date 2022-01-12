Salesforce: More than $1 trillion spent online during holiday shopping season
- So, just how much did people spend online over the holidays? According to data from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), it was enough to break sales records for the end-of-the-year shopping season, even with supply chain issues lingering across the market.
- Salesforce (CRM) said Wednesday that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, consumers worldwide spent $1.14 trillion online, up slightly from the $1.1 trillion spent during the same period in 2020. U.S. consumers spent $257 billion online, or almost 9% more than the $236 billion they ponied up a year ago.
- Salesforce (CRM) said it analyzed data from more than 1 billion shoppers across its Salesforce Customer 360 platform and from what the company said was 24 of the top 30 U.S. online retailers. Salesforce (CRM) said its information showed that shoppers looked to get a lot of their online shopping done as early as possible during the holidays.
- According to Salesforce (CRM), 30% of global online holiday sales were completed by Nov. 22, with 23% of sales taking place during Cyber Week following the Thanksgiving holiday, and another 23% of online sales occurring between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31.
- Among specific consumer products, Salesforce (CRM) said luxury handbags and home furniture were the fastest-growing categories for shoppers online. Those luxury handbag sales rose 45% from a year ago, and home furniture sales climbed by 34%. Shoes and footwear sales also showed strength, rising by 32% from the 2020 holiday shopping season.
