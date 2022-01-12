Shiba Inu climbs 17% on Robinhood listing rumor

Jan. 12, 2022 10:44 AM ETSHIBA INU (SHIB-USD), HOODDOGE-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) climbs 17% intra-day as Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is rumored to list the meme coin as early as February, according to a tweet from BreakingCrypto.
  • Still, the digital token is trading well below its all-time high of $0.000087 per coin towards the end of October, now changing hands at $0.000032, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • This isn't the first time rumors have been spreading with regards to Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) getting listed on Robinhood's (HOOD) retail trading platform. Shiba Inu's October peak was perhaps partially due to the same rumors that took place.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), which also represents a meme of the Shiba Inu breed of Japanese hunting dogs, climbs about 7% so far on Wednesday.
  • Note that Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) makes up a large chunk of Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto transaction-based revenue, though its share fell to 40% in the third quarter vs. 62% in Q2.
  • Previously, (Dec. 30, 2021) Robinhood said it will launch its beta crypto wallet in mid-January.
