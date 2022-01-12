Huntsman gains after activist Starboard said it's nominating four directors to board

  • Activist Starboard Value said it nominated four directors for Huntsman Corp.'s (NYSE:HUN) board and believes that the chemical co.'s operating performance and capital allocation can be "meaningfully" improved. Huntsman rose 1.9%.
  • "Huntsman has a substantial opportunity to improve profitability and we believe the company's historical operating performance has dramatically understated the intrinsic value of the Company's assets," Starboard Managing Member Jeff Smith wrote in a letter to Huntsman Chairman Peter Huntsman.
  • The Starboard nominations come after Starboard Value disclosed in late September a stake in the company and that the fund may engage with Huntsman in various recommendations including potential business combinations or the sale of certain assets.
  • Starboard is nominating Jeff Smith, James Gallogly, Sandra Beach Lin and Susan Schnabel to the board. Starboard has an 8.6% ownership interest in Huntsman, according to a press release.
  • Huntsman late last month announced it would start a strategic review of its Singapore-based textile effects division, including a possible sale. The company also said it would implement a multi-year compensation plan for its management that will align with the firm's targets.
  • Huntsman also earlier this month announced two new independent directors and announced governance changes as part of a board refreshment plan.
  • The Starboard news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
  • Also see, Huntsman, Trinseo most likely to undertake transformative M&A, Jefferies says.
