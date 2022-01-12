AbbVie’s guidance for Skyrizi and Rinvoq lifts remaining overhang - Morgan Stanley

Jan. 12, 2022 10:52 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments

Abbvie

vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley has welcomed the recent sales guidance issued by AbbVie (ABBV -0.4%) for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab).
  • In a press release on Tuesday, the North Chicago, Illinois-based biotech reaffirmed its previous revenue guidance of more than $15B risk-adjusted sales for the treatments in 2025.
  • While lowering the Rinvoq sales guidance to over $7.5B from more than $8.5B previously, the company has raised the Skyrizi sales guidance to more than $7.5B from over $7.0B, the analysts led by Matthew Harrison point out.
  • “The announcement is a positive for ABBV because it removes the last overhang where investors previously believed that mgt. would need to lower its earlier guidance given JAK label safety concern,” they wrote.
  • The update suggests management's expectations over a potential FDA approval for Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis (AD), the team added.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a price target of $124 per share.
  • Skyrizi is an IL-23 inhibitor currently approved for plaque psoriasis. Rheumatoid arthritis therapy, Rinvoq belongs to JAK inhibitors, a drug category that has recently come under FDA scrutiny over safety concerns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.