AbbVie’s guidance for Skyrizi and Rinvoq lifts remaining overhang - Morgan Stanley
Jan. 12, 2022 10:52 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley has welcomed the recent sales guidance issued by AbbVie (ABBV -0.4%) for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab).
- In a press release on Tuesday, the North Chicago, Illinois-based biotech reaffirmed its previous revenue guidance of more than $15B risk-adjusted sales for the treatments in 2025.
- While lowering the Rinvoq sales guidance to over $7.5B from more than $8.5B previously, the company has raised the Skyrizi sales guidance to more than $7.5B from over $7.0B, the analysts led by Matthew Harrison point out.
- “The announcement is a positive for ABBV because it removes the last overhang where investors previously believed that mgt. would need to lower its earlier guidance given JAK label safety concern,” they wrote.
- The update suggests management's expectations over a potential FDA approval for Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis (AD), the team added.
- Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a price target of $124 per share.
- Skyrizi is an IL-23 inhibitor currently approved for plaque psoriasis. Rheumatoid arthritis therapy, Rinvoq belongs to JAK inhibitors, a drug category that has recently come under FDA scrutiny over safety concerns.