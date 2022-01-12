Maersk to ramp up decarbonization target by a decade

Jan. 12, 2022

Container ship in Shanghai Port

Sky_Blue/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY +3.9%) says it is accelerating its net-zero emission targets by a decade, now aiming to achieve its net-zero goal in 2040 instead of its initial 2050 ambition.
  • The shipping company also sets interim targets for 2030, including a 50% cut in emissions per transported container in the Maersk Ocean fleet and a 70% reduction in absolute emissions from fully controlled terminals.
  • Depending on growth in the ocean business, the interim targets will lead to 35%-50% absolute emissions reductions from a 2020 baseline, the company says.
  • Maersk says its new targets will align with the net-zero criteria of the Science Based Targets Initiative, a non-profit group that assesses whether corporate targets align with the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit on global warming.
  • Last month, Maersk said it would buy Asian warehouse specialist LF Logistics in a deal worth $3.6B.
