OrganiGram gets upgrade at Canaccord Genuity on FQ1 results
Jan. 12, 2022 11:30 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- OrganiGram (OGI -0.3%) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy from Hold with a price target of C$3.25, up from C$3.
- Cantor Fitzgerald, however, lowered the price target to $5.30 from $5.70, with the Overweight rating.
- Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley noted that the company's fiscal Q1 financial results represented a second sequential quarter of revenues and adjusted EBITDA that came in higher than expectations.
- OrganiGram net revenue increased 57% Y/Y to $30.4M, beating analyst expectations of $23.28M. The increase was mainly due to an increase in adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue.
- The analyst believes Organigram continues to build on the positive momentum from the end of 2021. The company has "demonstrated strong execution" over the past two quarters in its ability to pivot products and has effectively doubled its market share on a year-over-year basis, added Bottomley.
- The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Neutral on the stock.