German watchdog seeks publisher input as Google looks to resolve news stand-off

Jan. 12, 2022 11:29 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Google News webpage on the browser

brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Germany's Federal Cartel Office is reaching out to the publishing industry to evaluate an offer from Google (GOOG +1.3%, GOOGL +1.5%) to extract Google News Showcase results from its general search in the country.
  • That's the latest development in a running saga over Google's relationships with publishers overseas.
  • The Cartel Office gained new powers that allowed it to regulate Internet companies and said in the summer that it was investigating Google's News Showcase following a complaint. A Jan. 5 decision makes Google subject to special competition abuse control.
  • The Office is concerned over whether integrating News Showcase into Google's general search would favor Google unfairly, or hinder competing offers.
  • It's reached out to Corint Media, whose complaint launched the summer inquiry, as well as other German publishers to evaluate Google's offer. And it says the conditions for participation in Google's Showcase wouldn't impede publisher's ability to assert their general ancillary copyright (which compels payment for use of news).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.