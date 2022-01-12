Copper up 3%, closing in on all-time highs

Jan. 12, 2022

Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Copper prices jumped 3%+ this morning, and now sit just below all time highs.
  • Goldman recently increased the Bank's forecasts for copper to $12,000/mt (~$5.4/lb), seeing 20%+ upside this year, as the red metal reaches all-time highs over the coming 12 months.
  • Overnight at Saudi Arabia's inaugural mining conference, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow indicated that the copper market faces supply challenges in coming years.
  • Inventories held at the London Metals Exchange sit at multi-year lows, even as analysts forecasts increased demand on the back of a low-carbon energy transition.
  • In addition to price targets, and long-term supply / demand commentary, Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) received a strike notice for it's Highland Valley copper mine this morning, the largest copper mine in Canada.
  • Most analysts see a deficit market in the middle of the decade, with Bank of America indicating the price for copper could reach $20,000/mt by 2025.
  • As the world embarks on a copper-intensive energy transition, miners like Freeport (NYSE:FCX), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Teck and BHP (NYSE:BHP) stand to benefit from higher prices.
  • As the year progresses, analysts will be laser focused on the supply response from Peru and Chile, where newly elected governments don't necessarily share the world's sense of supply urgency.
