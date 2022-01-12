iHeartMedia announces creation of events on Roblox, expand into metaverse
Jan. 12, 2022 11:30 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iHeartMedia (IHRT -1.1%) has announced an important next step in extending its presence into Web3 and the Metaverse, beginning with plans for the creation of iHeart events and experiences for listeners and music fans on Roblox.
- iHeart will also use its industry-leading consumer reach of over 90% of Americans every month and strong engagement to create the awareness and demand necessary to bring new Metaverse and Web3 platforms to the mass market.
- The Co. will also build a tokenized community with special access to iHeart events, influencers and NFTs.