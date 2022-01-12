Banco Santander considers bid for Citi's retail banking units in Mexico: Bloomberg

  • Spain-based Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), among other banks, are exploring bids for Citigroup's (NYSE:C) retail banking units in Mexico, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • The consideration comes a day after Citi (C) said it plans to exit consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex.
  • Citi (C) could seek a $15B valuation in a full sale, the people told Bloomberg, though the New York-based bank hasn't yet started a formal auction. Wells Fargo analysts estimate the Citi units' market value at $5B-6B, Bloomberg notes.
  • Some other lenders like Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) may also be interested in Citi's units, the people told Bloomberg.
  • "Banks already operating in Mexico have a much better probability considering the significant opportunities for cost synergies," Bloomberg reports, citing Credit Suisse analysts led by Alonso Garcia in a note to clients on Wednesday.
  • Towards the end of October, UBS agreed to sell its Spanish wealth management arm to Singular Bank.
