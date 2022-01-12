Marsh & McLennan's Mercer agrees to sell its association business
Jan. 12, 2022 11:37 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan Companies' (MMC +0.4%) Mercer sells its Associations business to a national membership and marketing insurance agency, Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA).
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Mercer's Associations business provides end-to-end insurance marketing, distribution, and administration services to association groups such as retired teachers, educators, credit unions and public employees across the US.
- In Q3 2021 earnings result, Marsh & McLennan reported Mercer's total revenue of $1.3B, up 7% Y/Y on an underlying basis, the highest result in over a decade.
- "By attracting high-quality organizations like Mercer, AMBA over the last five years has grown to become the partner-of-choice in the affinity marketing space," says Steve Cardinal, CEO of AMBA.
- The company expects this acquisition to close in Q2 2022.
