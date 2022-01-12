Marsh & McLennan's Mercer agrees to sell its association business

Jan. 12, 2022 11:37 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Marsh & McLennan Companies' (MMC +0.4%) Mercer sells its Associations business to a national membership and marketing insurance agency, Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA).
  • The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Mercer's Associations business provides end-to-end insurance marketing, distribution, and administration services to association groups such as retired teachers, educators, credit unions and public employees across the US.
  • In Q3 2021 earnings result, Marsh & McLennan reported Mercer's total revenue of $1.3B, up 7% Y/Y on an underlying basis, the highest result in over a decade.
  • "By attracting high-quality organizations like Mercer, AMBA over the last five years has grown to become the partner-of-choice in the affinity marketing space," says Steve Cardinal, CEO of AMBA.
  • The company expects this acquisition to close in Q2 2022.
  • Earlier (Jan. 3), Marsh & McLennan shares slide after BofA cuts to Underperform on valuation concerns
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.