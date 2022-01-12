Valuations on Lucid and Rivian are not so crazy - Redburn
- The high-flying market caps of $74B on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and $75B on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) can make sense on a detailed valuation check, according to a new research report from London-based Redburn.
- Analyst Charles Coldicott says the fair values derived by discounted cash flow analysis are $39 for Lucid Group (LCID -0.3%) and $141 for Rivian Automotive (RIVN +0.6%).
- Coldicott admits the valuations seem crazy on the surface, but he crunches the numbers to back into the high targets.
- "We expect Lucid to ramp up volumes to 0.6 million by 2030, representing revenue of $34B, with an EBITDA margin of 18.1%. Similarly, Rivian may reach 1.5 million units by 2030, or $78B revenue and, we estimate, an EBITDA margin of 17.5%. Tesla, $1.1 trillion market cap, sold 960,000 units last year at an estimated adj. EBITDA margin of 21.5%."
- By 2030, that leaves Lucid and Rivian approaching an EV/sales multiple of 1.5X and EV/EBITDA of less than 10X, levels which Coldicott observes that BMW, Ford and Volkswagen have all enjoyed for long periods of their history.
- "And yet in Lucid and Rivian, investors can access much stronger growth outlooks (even still by 2030), industry-leading technology and businesses likely to be structurally more profitable than the status quo."
- Both Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) are expected by Redburn to leave an indelible mark on the automotive industry over the next decade.
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) lands a Buy rating from Redburn due to the upside to the $141 price target and Lucid Group (LCID) is slotted at Neutral with it trading above the fair value mark.
