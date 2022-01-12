HempFusion CBD extract achieves safety status
Jan. 12, 2022 11:56 AM ETHempfusion Wellness Inc. (CBDHF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- HempFusion Wellness (OTCQX:CBDHF -1.7%) said its proprietary hemp-derived CBD extract has achieved self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.
- The company expects this status to drive significant incremental revenue growth at retail.
- The company said that as per FDA requirements, an independent panel of experts reviewed HempFusion’s safety dossier on its hemp-derived CBD extract. The panel deemed HempFusion’s hemp-derived CBD extract safe for human consumption, providing a legal pathway for use in foods and beverages and making the extract eligible for use in dietary supplements.
- "We achieved this through an exclusive joint-venture with our hemp extract supply partner Verdant Nature, LLC. HempFusion and this extended team of esteemed research partners spent nearly three years performing all necessary toxicology studies and conducting additional studies using our exclusive and proprietary USDA Organic DNA-verified industrial hemp from Verdant Nature, LLC," said HempFusion’s Co-Founder and CEO Jason Mitchell.
- In addition to this self-GRAS status, HempFusion has also prepared a New Dietary Ingredient Notification and will submit the dossier when a regulatory pathway for the use of CBD as a dietary supplement is established.