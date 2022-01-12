Theravance Biosciences continues slide; down another 12% today
Jan. 12, 2022 11:57 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A slide in Theravance Biosciences (TBPH -11.8%) shares that began yesterday is continuing today.
- The stock was down ~15% from the opening of trading Monday through yesterday's close. However, a sell-off began today with volume as of 1148a of ~3.1M shares, more than triple the average daily volume of ~1M shares.
- On Monday, Theravance announced enrollment of the first patient in a phase 4 study of Yupelri (revefenacin) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company expects top-line data in Q1 2023.
- In December, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.0%) unit Janssen terminate a development agreement with Theravance.