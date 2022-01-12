Fathom Digital Manufacturing surges on heavy volume
Jan. 12, 2022 11:58 AM ETFathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) surged on Wednesday on heavy volume after the company presented at an investment conference earlier this week.
- At last check, Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) shares were trading at $6.65, up 25.8%, as more than 8.2 million shares were trade. The average daily volume is just over 430,000 shares.
- On Monday, Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) presented at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference, telling investors that it is at the center of the digital manufacturing revolution.
- Last month, Fathom, which makes on-demand digital manufacturing services, completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.