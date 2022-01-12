New Gold's FY 2022 gold equivalent production meets guidance
Jan. 12, 2022 11:58 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- New Gold (NGD +4.4%) reports Q4 production totaled 111.5K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 81K oz. of gold, 214K oz. of silver and 14.2M lbs. copper.
- For the full year, production totaled nearly 419K gold equiv. oz., within company guidance of 405K-450K oz., but final gold output of 286.9K oz. slipped below guidance of 287K-312K oz., while also reporting production of nearly 868K oz. of silver and 61.7M lbs. of copper.
- New Gold says the Rainy River Mine in Ontario produced 70.500 gold equiv. oz. for the quarter and nearly 243K gold equiv. oz. for the full year, in line with guidance of 240K-255K gold equiv. oz.
- Rainy River's Q4 production came in 16% above Q3 levels, representing the mine's strongest quarter over the last two years, despite a three-day mill shutdown in December.
- New Gold was one of 2021's worst performers among gold equities, as gold prices closed the year with the steepest annual decline since 2015.